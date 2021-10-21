CS Amina to receive report on welfare of female stars

Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (centre), accompanied by Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei (left) and other officers visit Kapnyamisa Primary School grounds in Nandi County on Ocotber 21, 2021 where Agnes Jebet Tirop’s funeral ceremony will be held on October 23.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Fred Kibor

What you need to know:

  • Team to suggest ways of protecting vulnerable athletes

The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage will next week hold a conference in honor of slain athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.