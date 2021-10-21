Addis mourns Tirop, packages for Great Ethiopian Run ready

Meles Alem Tikea

Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem Tikea addresses journalists at the Ethiopian Embassy on October 21, 2021 on next month’s Great Ethiopian Run.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Alem used the opportunity to pass a message of condolences on behalf of the Ethiopian government to the family and friends of departed athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop.

Two-time Olympic 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon will be the chief celebrity guest at this year’s Total Energies Great Ethiopian Run planned on November 14 in Addis Ababa.

