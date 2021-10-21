Addis mourns Tirop, packages for Great Ethiopian Run ready

Two-time Olympic 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon will be the chief celebrity guest at this year’s Total Energies Great Ethiopian Run planned on November 14 in Addis Ababa.

This was announced on Thursday by Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem Tikea during a press briefing at the embassy on the ongoing preparations for the 10-kilometre road race.

Alem used the opportunity to pass a message of condolences on behalf of the Ethiopian government to the family and friends of departed athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop.

Legendary athlete Haile Gebrselassie, the founder of the Great Ethiopian Run, and the Ethiopian Athletics Federation also sent messages of condolence to the deceased’s family. “I would like to say how sad I am following the sudden death of Agnes. My deepest condolences,” said the marathon legend in a recorded video link.

Ethiopian Athletics Assistant Secretary General Yohannes Engenda said in a statement: “The Ethiopian Athletics Federation expresses its condolence following Agnes Jebet Tirop untimely death and wishes its grant to console her family, friends, team mates, coaches and all members of the athletics Kenya.”

Ethiopian Airlines is the official carrier of participants at this year’s Great Ethiopian run. On Thursday, the airline’s area manager in charge of Kenya, Tigist Terefe, said the partnership comes with various packages that cost from $720 (Sh79,900) for three nights/four days including tours, accommodation and entry into the race, among other items.

Alem said that they expect 25,000 athletes from Ethiopia, Kenya, Eritrea and Botswana to grace the event. It will be both physical and virtual.

Kipyegon will be gracing the event as chief guest after she defend her 1,500m Olympic title in Tokyo.

Kenyan Alex Kiplimo Kemboi, who finished fourth at the 2021 Le Pu yen Velay 15km road race, will compete in Addis alongside his compatriot Victor Kipruto.

Alem urged Kenyan athletes to show up for the race in their numbers, noting that it will help improve cohesion between the two nations.

“Ethiopian and Kenyan athletes are not competitors but one family who have made athletics so beautiful. For us (Ethiopia), this is the beginning of more co-operation to come. We would like to see sports becoming a tool of cooperation for the people of Ethiopia and Kenya,” said Alem.