Cross country: Junior ladies vow to silence rivals Ethiopia

Kenya's women's 6km representatives at the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade have said they are heading to the Serbian capital on a mission.

After watching painfully as Ethiopian athletes scooped gold and silver medals in last year's championship in Bathurst, Australia, relegating Pamela Kosgei to the bronze, the Kenyans are on a revenge mission.

Ethiopians Senayet Getachew and Medina Eisa bagged gold and silver, respectively, as Kosgei settled for the less prestigious bronze.

The team, which has been camping in Ngong, Kajiado County, left Tuesday night aboard an Emirates flight at 10.45 pm via Dubai in the United Arab Emirates before connecting to Belgrade, where they are expected Wednesday at 2.15pm local time.

In an interview after their final training on Tuesday, the junior athletes said they are optimistic about bringing the medals home.

National Cross Country Champion Sheila Chebet, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, said that her training has improved tremendously, and she believes she will run a good race on Saturday.

“We have a big task ahead and I know it is going to be competitive but we have prepared well. We are just asking for prayers from Kenyans. We have discussed as a team that there is a need to run and apply teamwork so that we can achieve best results,” said Chebet.

Diana Chepkemoi, a Form Two student at Saramek High School in Kericho County, is out to improve her performance in the global event after emerging eighth last year.

“I’m glad I'm going back to the event but this time around I have some experience and basically I want to run well and be on the podium on Saturday," Chepkemoi said.

"I have a good team back at home that has been guiding me, that is why I have reached where I am today,” added Chepkemoi, who trains under coach Paul Kemei at the Lemotit Athletics Training Camp in Kericho County.

After failing to secure a travel visa despite making the Kenyan team last year, Nancy Cherop is upbeat that she will be able to represent her country well.

Cherop, who bagged three gold medals at the 2023 Africa Junior Championships (800m, 1,500m and 3,000m) in Lusaka, Zambia, attributes her good performance to consistency in training, and she is looking forward to a good race, which will translate to medals.

She also represented Kenya at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, where she won two gold medals in the 3,000m and 1,500m races.

“As we head to the championships, we have stiff competition from the Ethiopians but we shall battle it out with them and make sure we win back the gold medal and the team title from them,” she revealed.

Diana Cherotich draws inspiration from her training mate Agnes Jebet Ngetich, the 10km world record holder, who she said has helped her improve her performance in training and competition.

Just like Cherop, Cherotich, the East Africa Games 5,000m gold medallist, made it to the team last year, but she didn’t travel due to a visa glitch.

Deborah Chemutai completes the six who will fly Kenya’s flag in the 6km race.