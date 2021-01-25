File | Nation Media Group

Court told the late Samuel Wanjiru was hit with blunt object

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Mr Onyango said the deceased had been charged before a Nyahururu court with threatening to kill his wife Njeri and Mr William Masinde Muholi in 2010.
  • He also faced a third count of being in possession of a firearm. By the time of his demise the attempted murder charges had been withdrawn leaving the firearms case. 

Two top government pathologists have concurred that 2008 Beijing Olympics marathon champion, Samuel Kamau Wanjiru, was hit with a blunt object before he died at his Nyahururu residence 10 years ago, a court heard Monday.

