Cocky East African 5,000m champ Kiprop throws down the gauntlet

East Africa School Games 5,000m champion Kelvin Kiprop is going for nothing short of a podium finish at the International Schools Federation (ISF) World Cross Country Championships on Sunday at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

Kiprop, a Form Three student at Sinonin High School in Eldama Ravine, Baringo declared he had what it takes to claim glory in the under-18 boy’s 5,100m.

“After emerging fourth at the trials, I have trained well during the residential camp at Ngong and I have improved in a few areas. Competing with my compatriots is a tough affair because we are all good but my target is to be on the podium,” said Kiprop, brother to former 1,500m World Under-20 champion Justus Soget.

He admitted that he was inspired by his elder brother to try his luck in athletics and he is happy that things are going smoothly thus far.

“The programme is almost over and I’m using the cross-country event as part of preparations for the World Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru where hope to represent my country in the 5,000m. I just have to train hard to make the national team,” said the confident-sounding Kiprop during an interview with Nation Sport yesterday.

Nelson Simiren, a Form Four student at Ndumbi High School in Makueni County, is another runner to watch in the under-18 boys category.

Simiren finished second in the national trials held at Nakuru High School in Nakuru County in March.

He also threw down the gauntlet declaring he was going for a top-three finish as well.

Finished fifth

In 2022, Simiren finished fifth at the East Africa School Games boys 1,500m and last year improved to finish third in Rwanda.

“I know the race is competitive but I believe in the training I have been doing especially when we came to camp and I trust I will run a good race and make my country proud,” said Simiren.

Meanwhile, preparations for the biennial global event, which is being held in Africa for the second time are nearly complete.

Some 22 nations and 460 athletes are expected for the schools’ cross-country showpiece

Organisers are ready to receive the competing countries who will start arriving today.

Some of the expected early arrivals today are Luxembourg, Ireland, England, New Zealand, Italy and Namibia.

The ISF President Laurent Petrynka landed in the country on Tuesday night ahead of the schools' championships.

In addition to the main events on Sunday, a fun relay run will be held on Monday at the Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking about the event, Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machogu said Kenya was known for producing some of the best athletes in the world and the country had also successfully hosted international events including the World Under-20 Championships and the World Under-18 Championships, among others.