Cheruiyot, Kipsang storm 1500m final in Birmingham

In Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot and World Indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang are through to the final of men's 1,500m in athletics at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium.

Cheruiyot, the 2019 World 1,500m champion, finished second in three minutes and 37.82 seconds in heat one.

Oliver Hoare from Australia won the heat in 3:37.52.

Kipsang, who rallied from behind to lead at the bell, settled third in 3:48.63 in heat two.

Fresh from winning the World 1,500m title in Oregon, United States, Jake Wightman from Scotland claimed the heat in 3:48.34.

"It was a good race and my body feels much better than when I competed at the World Championships," said Cheruiyot, adding that he is in Birmingham to collect the title, having bagged silver at the 2018 Gold Coast Games in Australia. "I will need to plan well with my coaches for the Saturday's final."

Cheruiyot finished sixth during the final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Kipsang said he wanted to try a different tactic by staying at the back before hitting the front.

"I didn't run well. I felt tired but that isn't an excuse. I just need to get my act well in the final," said Kipsang.