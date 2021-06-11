Chepng'etich sets new national record in Florence Diamond League

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (left) crosses the finish line ahead of Kenya's Faith Chpeng'etich

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (left) crosses the finish line ahead of Kenya's Faith Chpeng'etich to win the 1,500m Women and set a new Meet Record during the Diamond League athletics meeting on June 10, 2021 at the Asics Firenze Marathon Luigi-Ridolfi stadium in Florence.
 

Photo credit: Tiziana Fabi | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chepng'etich clocked three minutes, 53.91 seconds to finish second behind Netherlands Sifan Hassan who won the race in a world lead time of 3:53.63
  • Chepng'etich, who was running from behind, tried to surge forward in the final lap but Hassan held her own
  • It was a repeat of the World Championships battle in Doha, Qatar where the Ethiopian-born Hassan bagged gold with Chepng'etich settling for silver in the 1,500m race

Olympic 1,500 metres champion Faith Chepng'etich broke the national record Thursday night during the Florence Diamond League in Italy.

