Chepng’etich following in footsteps of village mate Kipyegon

When the inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships take off in Riga, Latvia, this weekend, Nakuru County athletics fans will be cheering one of their own upcoming stars.

Janeth Chepng’etich, 25, who – like multiple Olympic and World champion Faith Kipyegon - hails from Keringet in Kuresoi South, trains under the Kelite Ogilgey Camp and was selected for the half marathon after after impressing at the national track trials for the World Championships in July.

Chepng’etich is among three Nakuru-born and raised athletes who will be in action in Riga, the other two being Charles Langat and Kipyegon.

Kenya will field a star-studded line-up led by Kipyegon, World Cross Country Championships gold medallist Beatrice Chebet, world 3,000 metres steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and world 10,000 metres silver medallist Daniel Simiu, among others.

The one-day competition will feature men’s and women’s races in the half marathon, five-kilometre road race and mile distances.

Team Kenya was expected to arrive in Riga on Thursday having left Nairobi on Wednesday night.

Chepng’etich has been training at the Keringet Stadium, which is still under construction, under coach Willy Langat.

After two hours of intense training last week ahead of her trip to Latvia, she told Nation Sport that she is delighted to be part of Team Kenya and exuded confidence that she will triumph in the 21km race.

“I have no doubt that the competition will be stiff.... That's why I have been dedicating all my time to be at the training grounds early. I am eyeing a medal," she said.

The youthful athlete has been training six times a week, three times each day at 6am, 10am and in the evening, covering 30 kilometres per day.

The mother of one, who specialises in 10km and half marathon races, recalled how she started off running while in class seven, representing her school in inter-school competitions.

It is during this period that her teachers spotted and started nurturing her talent.

“I was, however, forced to take a four-year break after joining high school as the institution where l was taking my studies was strict on studies. I only resumed in 2021,” she said.

On August 7, Chepng’etich won the 10km Belgut road race, an event organised by Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech and aimed at raising funds for underprivileged students at Belgut’s Starehe Girls High School and Starehe Boys High Centre.

Chepng’etich crossed the finish line with a remarkable time of 33 minutes, 15.40 seconds, securing not only the winner’s title, but also a cash prize of Sh100,000, a trophy and tree seedlings.

On September 2, Chepng’etich competed in the Birell Grand Prix 2023, annual international 10km road race, in Prague, Czech Republic, winning in 30:21.

She also won the Verona Half Marathon in February before finishing second in the Prague Half Marathon.

Olympic 1,500 metres champion Kipyegon is her inspiration and role model.

"She is my mentor. I always feel nice when she wins any competition. I am following her footsteps. I also want to fly the Kenyan flag high. My coach has been very committed I will not let him down,” she said.

Her coach, Langat, said he started training Chepng’etich in 2022, after she moved her training from Bomet to Kuresoi North, joining the seniors team, saying that she is a dedicated, disciplined and hardworking athlete.

“I know the world will be watching. The competition will be tight but I have prepared her adequately for the race. The early morning and evening runs plus her dedication will surely pay off. They should just embrace team work,” said Langat.