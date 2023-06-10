Chepkoech wins 5,000 metres title at AK Central Rift meet

Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech stormed to victory in the women's 5,000m race at Athletics Kenya Central Rift Region Championships at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday.

Chepkoech, who trains under the Global Sports Communications stable in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County crossed the line in 15 minutes and 39.4 seconds ahead of Miriam Jepkoech who clocked 15:40.0 while Zenah Jeptoo sealed the podium positions in 15:52.5.

She said that she was using the 5,000m race to boost her endurance.

“It was a good race and I'm happy that I managed to win. I had prepared well and was just using it as part of my endurance ahead of the national championships in the next two weeks,” said Chepkoech.

In the men's 10,000m race, Patrick Mosin crossed the line first after timing 28:53.9 ahead of Benson Moshon who timed 28:56.2 with Kelvin Kiplagat finishing third in 29:19.1.

Mosin said that he wants to impress at the national championships in Nairobi in order to represent Kenya at World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Faith Jepchirchir bagged victory in the women’s 10,000m race crossing the line in 34:05.11 ahead of Edna Kibiwot who clocked 34:25.9 while Ruth Chebitok was third in 35:01.36.

In the women's 1,500m race, Marion Jepngetich won the race after dropping her competitors in the last 100m to cross the line in 4:18.11 ahead of Millicent Kemboi who clocked 4:22.1 with Nancy Jepleting finishing third in 4:23.3.

Collins Kibiwott (3:42.6), Josphat Kipkirui (3:44.8) and Collins Kiprotich (3:45.3) were in the first, second and third positions respectively in the men’s 1,500m race.

According to AK Central Rift branch secretary general Kennedy Tanui said he is optimstic the team will do well in the nationals.

“The event shows that we have good talents at the grassroots level and the real competition shall be witnessed during the national events where all the teams from other regions will meet in Nairobi on June 22 to 24 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi,” said Tanui.