Mutuku, Kioko shine in AK Southern meet

Africa under-20 10,000 metres champion Dennis Mutuku from Makueni reigned to win his specialty as junior athletes dominated at Athletics Kenya Southern Region Championships at Machakos Teachers Training College.

However, there was an outcry from athletes and Athletics Kenya Southern Region officials owing to the poor state of stadiums in the region.

Mutuku scorched the grassy track in 29 minutes and 30.27 seconds to win and lead Southern’s charge at the National Athletics Championships scheduled for June 22 to 24 at the Moi International Sports Centre.

The championships will also double up as selection for Team Kenya for the African Games slated for March 8 to 23 in Accra, Ghana.

Mutuku beat Joseph Mutyanthei from Machakos to second place in 30:51.20 while another home athlete Bernard Matheka settled third in 31:27.37.

“It was a good race though I didn’t have someone to push me in addition to the poor state of the track that was bumpy hence prone to injuries,” said Mutuku, who is out to improve on his speed ahead of the nationals.

It was Mutuku’s first race since orchestrating Kenya’s sweep of all the podium places in men’s under-20 10,000m at the Africa Athletics Under-19 and Under-20 Championships in Ndola, Zambia in April.

Christine Kioko charges to the finish line in women's 10,000 metres race final during Athletics Kenya Southern Region Championships at Machakos Teachers Training College on June 10, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Home athlete Christine Kioko, who finished fourth in the under-18 category during the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Championships in Eldoret in February, easily won the women's 10,000m in 35:19.43.

Kioko edged out Mary Nzula from Makueni and another home athlete Ruth Nundu to second and third places in 36:25.20 and 36:39.58 respectively. “I would have returned better times but grass tracks are slow and this one was uncomfortable,” said Kioko.

Kenya’s representatives in 100m at the Africa under-20 event, Joseph Lepatei from Makueni and Jackline Nguyo of Machakos easily won in their specialties.

Lepatei, who finished fourth at the continental race, clocked 10.95 seconds to win, beating Vincent Muindi of Machakos and Kitui’s Jeffer Wanyonyi to second and third places in 11.25 and 11.45 respectively.

Machakos’ Damaris Nduleve was untouchable in women’s 400m, winning in 57.29, beating Faith Salome from Makueni and compatriot Gladys Mumbe in 59.75 and 60.17 in that order. Emmanuel Mutua of Machakos clocked 48.33 to put away the men's 400m final.

Solomon Mutuku, the fifth place finisher in 3,000m steeplechase at the Africa Under-20, timed 8:53.82 to win in steeplechase relegating Edward Mutunga to second place in 9:02.89. Philip Jacob finished third in 9:32.33.

Athletics Kenya Southern Region chairman Paul Mutwii appealed to both central and county governments to renovate sports facilities in the region.

Mutwii said that even though kenyatta Stadium in Machakos was booked in advance for other events, the tartan track at the venue is in tatters, having not been laid well.