Chelimo, Chepkech win 'chaotic' StanChart Nairobi Marathon

Iten duo of Elias Kemboi Chelimo and Sheila Chepkech were Sunday crowned the men and women’s winners at this year's Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

After an explosive battle in the second half of the race, Chelimo dropped Wilfred Kirwa Kigen with five kilometres to go to win the men's 42km on his fourth appearance in two hours, 10 minutes and 22 seconds.

Kigen settled second in 2:10:50 with Felix Kangogo taking third in 2:11:08 in the event that was marred by chaotic finish with several athletes in men and women’s marathon finishing at different points.

Athletes set off at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on October 30, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Some athletes had to put in protest letters forcing the organisers to review the results.

The races started at Southern Bypass opposite Carnivore Restaurant before ending at Uhuru Gardens.

Elite marathon finishers had to weave through the crowd of 10km finishers as the motorbike escorts took the leaders all the way across the finish line, making it impossible for photojournalists to take good shots.

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta all smiles after competing at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on October 30, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Chepkech, who had been directed to the 21km finishing point, had to go back and was lucky to still finish first in the women’s marathon in 2:27:04.

Beatrice Cheptoo, who also finished her race at the 21km point, had to put in a written protest to see her claim second place in 2:28:42.

Cheptoo had initially placed fifth in a time of 2:33:07.

“I am happy after my protest went through but the organisers can do a better job,” said Cheptoo, who beat Shyline Jepkorir to third in 2:29:36.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba (third right) exchanges pleasantries with Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala during the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on October 30, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Former Boston and Chicago marathon champion Rita Jeptoo clocked 2:30:00 for fourth place followed by the 2012 Olympic marathon silver medallist Prisca Jeptoo in 2:30:22.

The full marathon finishing point was crowded making it impossible to tell how the athletes finished.

The 42-year-old Chelimo, who finished 31st on his debut in 2003 before settling seventh in 2004 and third in 2005, hopes that his victory will finally secure him a big race outside the country.

“I really want a major breakthrough so as to compete in gold label races like the London or Berlin Marathon,” said Chelimo, who attributed his victory to a change of training program.

“I realised that I ran out of gas after 30kms hence had to improve on mileage in training and it has worked well since I still felt strong at the 35km mark where I managed to outwit Kigen,” said Chelimo, who was competing for the first time since 2019.

Wilfred Kigen competes at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on October 30, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Chelimo hopes to compete at the Honolulu Marathon in December. Kigen, who finished eighth in 2017, was satisfied with his performance.

“I really couldn’t challenge Chelimo well since a tendon injury had not healed well,” said Kigen, who trains in Kapng’etuny, Uasin Gishu County.

Commonwealth Games 10,000 metres silver medallist Daniel Simiu produced a gun-to-tape performance to win the men's half marathon.

Simiu stormed through the Southern Bypass course in one hour and 50 seconds to win as Evarline Chirchir clocked 1:09:58 to win the women’s race.

“I just wanted to run a standard race since I had just recovered from a terrible flu the other week...it feels great to win here again, having won the 10km race in 2019,” said Simiu, who was running for the first time since his exploits at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

Simiu hinted of running more one half marathon race before the end of this year before embarking on his preparations for the World Championships due for next year in Budapest, Hungary.

“I want to target both the 5,000m and 10,000m tickets at the world event. I know I will make it,” said Simiu, who beat Isaia Lasoi to second place in 1:01:23 as Samuel Naibei settled third in 1:01:31.

Chichjir, the 2020 Eldama Ravine Half Marathon champion, edged out Nelly Jeptoo and Edith Chemjor to second and third place in 1:10:40 and 1:11:03 respectively.

Patrick Mosin won the men’s 10km race in 31:39, edging out Geoffrey Kipchumba to second place in 31:41 as Bravin Kiprop timed 31:55 for third.

Women’s 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech clocked 36:07 to settle third in women’s 10km behind winner Hillary Kipkoech in 33:12 and Jesca Chelangat 35:26.

Results

21km- men

1. Daniel Simiu 1:00:05,

2. Isaia Lasoi 1:01:23,

3. Samuel Naibei 1:01: 31,

4. Alex Nzioka Matata 1:01:35,

5. Ezra Kipketer Tanui 1:01:55.

21km-women

1. Evaline Chirchir 1:09:58,

2. Nelly Jeptoo 1:10:40,

3. Edith Chemjor 1:11:03

4. Nancy Chepleting 1:11:58,

5. Rebecca jeruto Cherop 1:12:33.

10km-men

1. Patrick Mosin 31:39,

2. Geoffrey Kipchumba 31:41,

3. Bravin Kiprop 31:55

4. Barnard Kipkirui Biwott 32:23,

5. Brian Kibor 32:32.

10km-women

1. Hillary Kipkoech 33:12

2. Jesca Chelangat 35:26,

3. Rebecca Chepkemoi 36:20,