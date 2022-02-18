Chebet wins women's 10,000m at AK Kisumu meet

Sandra Chebet

Sandra Chebet competes in the 10km women's race during Nairobi Region Cross Country Championship at Nairobi West Prisons, ground, on February 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The race started on a high with the quartet of Chebet (Lemotit camp), Nesphine Jepleting (KDF), Betty Chepkemoi (Central Rift) and Irine Kimasi (KDF) breaking away from the rest after the fourth lap
  • Chepleting came second in 34:48.9 while Betty Chepkemoi of Central Rift, who surrendered her lead after the fifth lap settled for third place in 35:16.4


Sandra Felis Chebet Friday tore the murram track at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, to triumph in the women's 10,000 metres race of second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting.

