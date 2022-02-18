Chebet wins women's 10,000m at AK Kisumu meet

Sandra Felis Chebet Friday tore the murram track at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, to triumph in the women's 10,000 metres race of second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting.

The race, which only had eight entrants, was the opener for the event that delayed after the little rain that pounded the Lakeside City on Wednesday night washed away the markings that had been done on the track. The organisers had to mark the track afresh on Friday morning.

The race started on a high with the quartet of Chebet (Lemotit camp), Nesphine Jepleting (KDF), Betty Chepkemoi (Central Rift) and Irine Kimasi (KDF) breaking away from the rest after the fourth lap.

Chebet and Jepleting then turned the race a battle of their own, going toe-to-toe until the final lap when the former romped home in 34 minutes and 32.4 seconds.

Chepleting came second in 34:48.9 while Betty Chepkemoi of Central Rift, who surrendered her lead after the fifth lap settled for third place in 35:16.4.

Chebet said she expected stiff competition and that her decision to compete in the women's 5,000m during the first Track and Field Meet held in Nairobi a fortnight ago contributed to her victory in Kisumu.

"In Nairobi I chose 5000m because I wanted to work on my speed. Today I was in good shape for the 10,000m and I am very happy of my performance," said Chebet who emerged second in the women's 5,000m in Nairobi.