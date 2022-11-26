Chebet, Simiu win in Ol Kalou as Police reign

National Police Service reigned in their supremacy battle with Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to claim both men and women’s 10 kilometre titles at the fourth leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country series in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County on Saturday.

Commonwealth Games 5,000metres champion, Beatrice Chebet, who is also the World 5,000m silver medallist, easily won the women’s race as compatriot Daniel Simiu ruled the roost in the men's race.

Fresh from her victory at Cross Internacional de Atapuerca in Spain on November 13, Chebet clocked 34 minutes and 23.3 seconds to triumph, edging out Cynthia Chepng'eno from KDF to second place in 34:24.7.

It was a sweet victory for Chebet after having finished third behind Edinah Jebitok and Agnes Jebet during the second leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country series in Kapsokwony, Mount Elgon, Bungoma County on October 29.

Nakuru’s Naomi Chepngéno from Nakuru settled third in 34:27.5 in the hotly contested race that saw KDF athletes Esther Mborura and Purity Komen close the top five in 34:29.0 and 34:42.5 respectively.

“It’s not easy to combine my course work and training but I thank God for his mercies,” said the 22-year-old Chebet, who is at the Kenya Police Training College, Kiganjo, Nyeri.

Chebet couldn’t mince her words after her victory in Nyandarua, having also won women’s under-20 title during the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Århus, Demark.

“I am focused on upgrading it with a senior crown in Australia next year,” said Chebet, who sounded the war drums ahead of the national trials for the World Cross Country Championships due for December 10 at Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru, Nairobi.

“I want to firmly follow in the footsteps of Hellen Obiri by winning two senior world titles within one year,” affirmed Chebet as she trains her eyes of the world title next year.

The World Cross Country Championships due for February 18 in Bathurst, Australia and will be followed by the World Athletics Championships in August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary all next year.

Chebet lost in her battle for the World 5,000m title, settling for silver behind Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay on July 23 this year in Oregon, United States of America.

Nevertheless, Chebet went on to win the Commonwealth Games 5,00m title on August 7 at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, England.

After the Commonwealth Games performance, Simiu and the 2020 World Half Marathon silver medallist, Kibiwott Kandie of KDF took their rivalry to Ol Kalou.

Once again, it’s Simiu, who reigned, clocking 29:29.1 to win, beating Kandie to second place in 29:35.2.

Simiu settled for silver with Kandie going for bronze behind the winner Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda in men’s 10,000m at the “Club” Games in Birmingham.

St Patricks Iten’s Cornelius Kemboi settled third in 29:26.4.

Selected results

Women’s 10km

1. Beatrice Chebet (Police) 34:23.3,

2. Cynthia Chepngéno (KDF) 34:24.7

3. Naomi Chepng’eno (Nakuru) 34:27.5

4. Esther Mborura (KDF) 34:29.0

5. Purity Komen (KDF) 34:42. 5

6. Doris Cherop (Iten) 35:17.7

Men’s 10km

1. Daniel Simiu (Police) 29:29.1

2. Kibiwott Kandie (KDF) 29:35.2

3. Cornelius Kemboi (St Patricks) 29:36.4

4. Emmnauel Kiprop (ESMIC) 30:06.4

5. Weldon Langat (Iten) 30:14.4

6. Brian Kiptoo (Nairobi) 30:18.5

Men’s Under-20

1. Ismael Kirui (Torongo) 23:46.6

2. Reynold Kipkorir (Bomet) 23:55.1

3. Dennis Kipkirui (Keringet) 23:59.8

4. Gideon Kipng'etich ( Keringet) 24:10.7

5. Raphal Dapash (Noro) 24:21.0

6. Evans Kipkosgei (Torongo) 24:31.0

Women’s 6km

1. Faith Cherotich (Kaylet) 20:02.8

2. Sheila Jebet (Elgeyo) 20:22.2

3. Miriam Chepkirui (Nakuru) 20:28.2,

4. Joyline Chepkemoi (Lemotit) 20:37.4

5. Miriam Chemtai (Lemoitit) 20:43.7

6. Nancy Cherop (Iten) 20:44.2

Women’s 2km

1. Brenda Chebet (Police) 6:19.4

2. Judith Chepkoech (Keringet) 6:21.3

3. Lydia Jeruto (KDF) 6:28.7

Men’s 2km

1. Daniel Munguti (KDF) 5:30.9

2. Amos Kiprotich (Nakuru) 5:32.0