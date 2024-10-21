Chebet, Kipyegon, Wanyonyi nominated for World Athlete of the Year awards
What you need to know:
- Voting to determine the Track Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms and will close on October 27.
Three Kenyan athletes have been nominated for the 2024 World Athlete of the Year awards.
Double Olympic champion and world 10,000m record holder, Beatrice Chebet, and three-time Olympic 1,500m champion, Faith Kipyegon, have made the shortlist in the women's category alongside Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA), Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic), and Gabby Thomas (USA).
Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is the sole Kenyan in the men's category, which also has Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, and Rai Benjamin (all USA)
more follows....