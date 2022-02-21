CAS upholds Kenyan marathoner's doping ban

Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru wins the Men's elite race at the London Marathon on April 23, 2017 in London.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wanjiru had undergone numerous doping controls since early 2014 and all were negative with his level of performance having been stable over the years.
  • However, at the centre of this dispute was Wanjiru’s hematological passport, specifically a blood sample collected from the athlete on the morning of March 9, 2019, the day before he competed in the London Half Marathon (the ‘Vitality Big Half Marathon’). 

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld World Athletics’ Disciplinary Tribunal's decision to ban Kenyan marathon runner Daniel Wanjiru for four years for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation.

