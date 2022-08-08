Bronze medallist Yego: I had been written off

in Birmingham

With a Commonwealth Games javelin bronze medal in hand and good form back, the 2015 world and 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Julius Yego says that he still wants to win two more medals.

The four-time back-to-back Africa champion said that Birmingham was his last Commonwealth Games outing.

“I definitely won’t be at the 2026 State of Victoria, Australia Games God willing,” said Yego.

However, he hopes to be on the podium at next year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games before deciding his future in the sport.

At the same time, Yego described compatriot Alex Kiprotich as the next big thing in javelin.

“He had a knee injury for the last three weeks but manage to throw 77m, that is huge. He just needs to train hard and focus. He will throw 85m plus soon. It will happen,” he said.

Yego hauled a season's best 85.70 metres, but it was Pakistani Arshad Nadeem's second last throw of 90.18m that handed him victory and the new Games Record too.

Yego registered only two throws; his first of 85.70m that gave him bronze and last of 82.68m.

Anderson Peters, who claimed bronze in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, settled for silver in 88.64m. Kiprotich threw 77.93m to finish eighth.

“This has been a successful season for me after having struggled for almost four years with a groin injury,” said the 33-year-old Yego, who claimed silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“This stadium has beautiful memories since this is where I first threw my 90m plus distance back in 2015 when I won the Diamond League in 91.31m,” he said.

Yego noted that when he took to the runway, he knew the receptive crowd would push him to their best.