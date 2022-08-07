Yego picks bronze in javelin

Julius Yego

Kenya's Julius Yego competes in the men's javelin throw final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022. 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

In Birmingham

The 2014 Commonwealth Games javelin champion Julius Yego wrapped up Kenya's outing at the Commonwealth Games with bronze in javelin at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.

Yego hauled season's best 85.70 metres but it's Pakistani Arshad Nadeem's second last throw of 90.18m that handed him victory and the Games Record too.

Yego registered only two throws; his first of 85.70m that gave him bronze and last of 82.68m.

Anderson Peters, who claimed bronze in 2018 Gold Coast Games, settled for silver in 88.64m.

Yego's compatriot Alexander Kiprotich threw 77.93m to finish eighth.

Kenya finished the championships with 21 medals; six gold, five silver and 10 bronze.

All the medals came from Athletics save for one, bronze in para powerlifting.

