Brilliant Jepchirchir next eyes New York Marathon title

There is not time to rest for Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and world cross country champion Beatrice Chebet after their World Road Running Championships exploits on Sunday in Riga, Latvia.

Jepchirchir, the 2021 New York City Marathon champion, retained her world half marathon title to complete a hat-trick while Chebet claimed the five kilometres title, a race that was held for the first time in the event.

Jepchirchir now says she hopes to end the season by recapturing her New York City Marathon on November 5 in the America city before shifting her focus to the 2024 Paris Olympic where she will defend her title.

Chebet, the world 5,000m bronze medallist said she hopes to defend her world cross country title in March in Belgrade, Serbia before planning for a possible Olympics debut.

Kenya head coach Patrick Makau, who is also the former marathon world record holder and his deputy, the 1997 world 10,000m champion Sally Barsosio, said their athletes showed in Latvia they were, once again, the ones to beat on the global stage.

The medallists and the coaches were speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night son after arriving from Latvia where Kenya claimed the overall title with 12 medals -- five gold, three silver and four bronze.

Also in the entourage was the team leader Paul Mutwii, who is also the Athletics Kenya vice president and director for competition and the team’s tactical and technical head, legendary Ibrahim Hussein.

At the airport to receive the contingent was Athletics Kenya chief administrative officerSusan Kamau and deputy treasurer Dimmi Kisalu among others.

Jepchirchir, who joined the rare club of hat-tricks, orchestrated Kenya’s third podium sweep in the history of the championships after 2014 and 2016.

Jepchirchir won in a championship record time of 1:07:25 as compatriots Margaret Chelimo and Catherine Reline settled for silver and bronze in 1:07:26 and 1:07:34.

“I am back after a frustrating season of injuries,” said Jepchirchr, who finished third the London Marathon in April after recovering from a muscle injury.

“Nursing injuries is one of the most stressful periods for an athlete but I am glad I am back and strong to defend my title and hopefully the Olympic crown next year,” said Jepchirchir.

Jepchirchir, 30, became the fourth athlete to win three world half marathon titles after Kenya’s legend Tegla Loroupe, Kenyan-born Lorna Kiplagat of the Netherlands and Briton Paula Radcliffe.

Chebet, who is also the Commonwealth Games champion, said she will take a short break.

“I am actually thinking about doubling up at the Paris Olympics,” said Chebet, who led African Games 5,000m champion Lilian Kasait to a 1-2 finish.