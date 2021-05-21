World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei does speed work
Brigid Kosgei: Olympic marathon gold a bigger catch for me than world record

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kosgei has spent an entire six years of her elite running career at Kapsait, and her focus on the Olympic Games will be music to the ears of Team Kenya handlers and the star’s legion of global fans
  • Kosgei is a treasured member of the Italy-based Rosa Associati stable which was founded by Gabriele Rosa, largely considered the impetus for the development of marathon running in Kenya
  • Olympic endurance events – the marathons and race walks – were shifted from Tokyo to Sapporo due to the expected high race day temperatures in Tokyo

Which one, between the world marathon record and Olympic gold, would you desire most?

