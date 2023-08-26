Beriso, Gebreslase hand Ethiopia gold and silver in women marathon

Kenya's hopes of recapturing the women's world marathon title went up in smoke as Ethiopians staged a 1-2 sweep of the medals in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

Boston Marathon runners up Amane Beriso Shankule clocked two hours, 24 minutes and 23 seconds to triumph.

Kenyans Tokyo Marathon champion Rosemary Wanjiru and Selly Chepyego failed to respond to Ethiopians quartet surge with 10 kilometres to go, finishing sixth and seventh in 2:11:33 and 2:11:50 respectively.

Beriso shook off compatriots defending champion Gotytom Gebreslase and Yalemzerf Yehualaw with seven kilometres to go to win.

Gebreslase was relegated to silver medal this time round in 2:24:34 as Moroccan Fatima Azzahra Gardadi claimed a surprise bronze in 2:25:17 to dissipate Ethiopia's hope for a sweep.

Kenyan-born Lonah Salpeter from Israel, who won bronze last year, came fourth in 2:25:38.

American Keira Dakato led the pack by a second at halfway mark in 1:14:29.

Kenyans Wanjiru, Chepyego and Shyline Jepkorir were in the leading pack of 19 athletes that included four Ethiopians.

Then the race began to unfold and motor with Ethiopian Tsehay Gemechu leading the pack of 10 that included Wanjiru and Chepyego through 28km in 1:37.49.

Salpeter led a pack on nine athletes at 30km mark in 1:44.26.

At 31 km, the race curved into a battle of six athletes; four Ethiopians- Gemechu, Gebreslase, Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Beriso- one Kenyan Wanjiru and Salpeter with the race tempo at 2:16.

Gemechu dropped off at 33km as her colleagues Yehualaw, Gebreslase and Beriso swung to the lead while Wanjiru dropped off the pace to fifth behind Salpeter.

The pack went through 35km mark in 2:00.35 but it's Beriso and Yehualaw who surged ahead as defending champion Gebreslase wilted.

It didn't take long before Beriso attacked to build a six seconds lead from Yehualaw as Gebreslase cruised at bronze position.

Yehualaw then slowed to let the defending champion move to second place as she stepped on her gas pedals to chase Beriso, who had 23 seconds lead.

Meanwhile, Moroccan Fatima Azzahra Gardadi zeroed in on Yehualaw in third place.

Beriso hit 38km in 2:10.11 followed by Yehualaw 2:10:28, Gebreslase 2:10:31, Gardadi 2:11:04.

Wanjiru and Chepyego hit the 38km mark in sixth and seventh place in 2:11:33 and 2:11:50 respectively.