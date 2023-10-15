Belet leads Kenyan clean sweep at Amsterdam Marathon

Kenya's Joshua Belet led compatriots Cybrian Kotut and Bethwel Chumba to sweep the podium places in the 47th edition of Amsterdam Marathon in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Belet, who withdrew from the World Championships in Hungary in August, made his move after the 30 kilometres mark, bagging the men’s title in a personal best time of two hours, four minutes and 18 seconds. His previous best was 2:04:33, when he came second at the Hamburg Marathon in Germany in April.

Kotut timed 2:04:34 for second place as Chumba wrapped up the top-three positions after clocking 2:04:44. Two-time Tokyo Marathon champion Birhanu Legese, who was on the list of favourites, finished fourth in 2:04:44.

Ethiopia's Meseret Belete took the women’s title in 2:18:21 ahead of compatriot Meseret Abebayehu (2:19:47). Kenya’s best finisher in the women’s category was Dorcas Tuitoek who timed 2:20:00 for third place.

Vincent Kipchumba and Angela Tanui were the last Kenyans to triumph in Amsterdam in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Elsewhere, Daniel Simiu dominated the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon title after completing the 21 kilometres race in 59 minutes and 27 seconds in India. He led a 1-2 for Kenya after Charles Matata clinched second spot in a personal best time of one hour and five seconds.

Viola Chepng’eno was the best placed finisher from Kenya in the women's category in third spot with 1:09:09, behind Ethiopian Almaz Ayana (1:07:59) and Ugandan Stella Chesang (1:08:28).

Benard Kipkorir timed 2:11:51 for third at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon behind Ethiopian Kebede Gebre (2:11:25) and 2018 and 2021 winner Stephen Mokoka of South Africa (2:11:33), respectively.

The best placed Kenyan in the women's category was Sheila Chepkech in fourth place with 2:27:41. Kenya’s defending champion Lydia Simiyu settled fifth in 2:29:04.

Bornes Chepkirui (2:26:14) and Ruth Chebitok (2:28:24) emerged second and third at the Dalian Marathon in China, respectively.

Select results

Amsterdam Marathon

Men

1. Joshua Belet (KEN) 2:04:18

2. Cybrian Kotut (KEN) 2:04:33

3. Bethwel Chumba (KEN) 2:04:35

4. Birhanu Legese (ETH) 2:04:43

5. Lemi Berhanu (ETH) 2:05:47

6. Bazezew Asmare (ETH) 2:06:33

7. Mulugeta Debasu (ETH) 2:06:33

8. Haymanot Alew (ETH) 2:08:23

9. Abderrazak Charik (FRA) 2:08:35

10. Khalid Choukoud (NED) 2:08:36

Women

1. Meseret Belete (ETH) 2:18:19

2. Meseret Abebayehu (ETH) 2:19:47

3. Dorcas Tuitoek (KEN) 2:20:00

4. Ashete Bekere (ETH) 2:21:50

5. Anchalem Haymanot (ETH) 2:22:21

6. Meseret Gola (ETH) 2:14:29

7. Sofia Assefa (ETH) 2:23:31

8. Marion Kibor (KEN) 2:24:25

9. Anne Luijten (NED) 2:26:35