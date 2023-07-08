Beatrice Chepkoech, Simon Koech to lead Kenyan steeplechase teams

The 3,000 metres world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech made her intentions clear when she won the 3,000m steeplechase final to qualify for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

At the same time, the national and Kenya Defence Forces 3,000m steeplechase champion Simon Koech will lead the men's steeplechase assault in Budapest.

Kenya's Simon Koech celebrates his victory during the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the national trials for the World Athletics Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on July 8, 2023.

Photo credit: Luis Tato | AFP

Beatrice, the 2019 world champion, signaled her return from injury with a strong front running display before winning in nine minutes and 09.43 during the Kenyan trials at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Beatrice beat the Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech to second place in 9:14.56.

The world under-20 champion Faith Cherotich finished third to seal the last place in the team.

Beatrice said her victory marked the start of her journey towards reclaiming the world steeplechase title.

"My body feels good, and I have drawn a lot of inspiration from Faith Kipyegon. It felt good to pace her when she won the 5,000m race in Paris in a world record breaking feat," said Beatrice.

She added that it was satisfying to be part of an effort to bring the 5,000m world record to Kenya for the first time.

"Now the focus is on Budapest where we hope for the best," said Beatrice.

Koech clocked 8:25.55 to seal his ticket to Budapest, beating Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Abraham Kibiwott to second place in 8:26.45.