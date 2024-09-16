Beatrice Chebet wins fifth SJAK Sports Personality Award

By Toto Arege

Fresh off her outstanding performance in the women's 5000m at the Wanda Diamond League in Brussels, Belgium on Saturday, Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet of Kenya was on Monday awarded the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month (SPOM) for August.

Chebet, 24, had an extraordinary August during the Paris Olympic Games, winning two gold medals for Kenya in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

"The last time I won this award, I promised to make Kenyans proud by bringing home gold medals in the Olympics and I kept my promise. This will not be the last award I am receiving from LG. I will come for more. I have finished the season on a high and I want to thank everyone who has supported me in this journey," said Chebet, who scooped the award for the fifth time.

She began the 2024 season by winning the Serbia World Athletics Cross Country Championships in March, then broke the world record by clocking 28:58 in the 10,000m in May.