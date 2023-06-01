Athletics Kenya meets coaches ahead of World Championships

Athletics Kenya (AK) has called for a session with 30 coaches on Monday to discuss and explore how the country can secure good results in distance track races ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

AK director of competitions Paul Mutwii on Thursday disclosed that the coaches drawn from 3,000 metres steeplechase, 5,000m and 10,000m will meet at Riadha House.

Mutwii noted that the coaches are for athletes that have been identified as probables for the world event scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

At the same time, AK on Thursday held a meeting with marathon coaches of athletes who have shortlisted for Budapest before they can officially name them.

“We all know all has not been well in distance races and we are now feeling the heat in marathon after we failed to win any gold medal at the world championships in Oregon last year,” said Mutwii.

Mutwii explained that they have already shortlisted eight men and a similar number of women in the marathon team for Budapest.

“I am meeting them and their coaches in Eldoret to chat the way forward before we can officially unveil the team,” said Mutwii.

Kenya is yet to win the world title in men’s 5,000m since Benjamin Limo’s exploits at the 2005 Helsinki with the country’s best show coming in 2007 Osaka, 2015 Beijing and 2022 Eugene where Eliud Kipchoge, Caleb Ndiku and Jacob Krop settled for silver medals respectively.

In the women’s 5,000m, it has been a battle between Kenya and Ethiopia since 2003 where Kenya has won in four editions with Ethiopians ruling in six editions.

Hellen Obiri claimed a double with victories in 2017 London and 2019 Doha before Gudaf Tsegay halted Kenya’s charge at 2022 Eugene.

Charles Kamathi is the last Kenyan to win a world title in 10,000m at the 2001 Edmonton. The only other time the country came close to winning was in 2015 Beijing and 2022 Eugene where Geoffrey Kamworor and Stanley Waithaka claimed silver medals respectively.

Kenya is yet to hold the women’s 10,000m world title since Vivian Cheruiyot’s exploits in 2015 Beijing where she also bagged the 5,000m crown, a repeat of her 2011 performance.

It’s only last year in Eugene where Obiri was forced to settle for silver, losing the close contest to Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey.

Kenya’s 15-year reign as world champions in steeplechase ended last year in Eugene where Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali won. El Bakkali had a year before also halted Kenya’s 38 years of dominance in the Olympic Games with victory in Tokyo.

Ethiopia have reigned supreme in men’s marathon in the last two editions of the world event with Lelisa Desisa winning in 2019 Doha as Tamirat Tola went for the 2022 Eugene honours.