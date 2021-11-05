Athletes gear up for final race of WMM series

Kibiwott Kandie

Kenya’s world half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie fields media questions at the Media Centre at Central Park, New York,on November 4 ahead of this weekend’s New York City Marathon.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He reckons he will not be cowed down by big names like Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia who will also compete in Sunday’s race.

This season’s Abbott World Marathon Majors series ends on Sunday with the New York City Marathon.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.