Patel, Khan seek to extend winning streak in Rwanda

Kenyan drivers Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan may have already secured the 2024 African Rally Championship (ARC) title, but they are keen to maintain their perfect winning streak as they compete in the Mount Gorilla Rally in Rwanda.

This penultimate leg of the ARC, starting Friday around Kigali and Bugesera, sets the stage for the season finale at the Equator Rally in Kenya from November 29 to December 1.

Victory in Rwanda would cap an already dominant season for Patel and Khan, who will return to Kigali for the annual FIA Awards ceremony on December 12—the first time this prestigious event will be held in Africa.

“Rwanda feels like home for us, and every time we’re here, we’re excited to be part of this iconic competition. It brings together people from different walks of life to enjoy motorsports. We know this track well and can’t wait to compete against some of the best rally drivers in the region,” said Patel, who has focused entirely on defending his continental title this season, even skipping the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) to concentrate on his ARC campaign.

He also plans to compete in select European events to challenge himself further.

Nikhil Sachania will also be racing in Rwanda, driving his new Skoda Fabia rally car, which he acquired with financial support from KCB Bank.

Leading the home challenge are the 2019 Mount Gorilla Rally champions, Jean Claude Gakwaya and Jean Claude Mugabo, in their Subaru Impreza. They will be among the top contenders vying to give the Kenyans strong competition, alongside Tanzania’s Charles Nyerere, co-driven by Rwandese Fernand Rutabingwa in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X.

Patel’s season started with a win in Uganda, followed by victories in Zambia and Burundi. Tanzania withdrew from the ARC mid-season due to financial constraints, while Cote d’Ivoire was unable to host its scheduled ARC leg.

“The rally here is quite smooth, even though we’re on gravel and dusty roads. Last year, it was a bit wet, and we’re looking forward to similar conditions,” said Patel.

This year’s ARC saw less competition, with initial challengers like Kenya’s Hamza Anwar and Uganda’s Jas Mangat, dropping out of later rounds, mostly due to financial issues.

This marks a contrast to the highly competitive 2021/22 season, which featured top drivers like five-time Safari Rally champion, Carl Tundo and FIA Rallystar Programme participants ,McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar, and Jeremiah Wahome.

A total of 28 drivers will compete in Rwanda, with 21 racing in the Rwanda National Championship and the rest in the ARC category. Patel leads the ARC standings with 105 points and is expected to extend his lead, with Mangat (28 points) and Anwar (24 points) absent from this leg.

Ugandan drivers Michael Jr. Mukula (19 points), Kuku Ranjit Singh (18 points), and Mukasa Moustapha (17 points) are also in the mix.