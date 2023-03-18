Anyango, Kiprop win UoE Cross Country championships

Emmaculate Anyango and Bravin Kiprop Saturday won the University of Eldoret (UoE) Cross Country Championships at Chepkoilel campus in Uasin Gishu County.

Anyango emerged victorious in the women’s 7.4km senior race after timing 25:09.7 ahead of Stella Jepkosgei who clocked 25:26.6 while Dorothy Kimutai was third in 25:30.5.

Anyango, who is also the Discovery Cross Country champion, said she is training hard with a target of making it to Team Kenya for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August.

“My training has been good and I’m using this races as part of my training for the national trials where I hope to qualify to represent Kenya at the World Championships in 5,000m race. It’s going to be competitive and that’s why I have started my build up early enough,” said Anyango who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

In the men’s category, Kiprop surged forward in the last lap to win the race in 16:40.3 ahead of Ayub Kiptum who clocked 16:54.2 while Titus Kiprotich was third in 16:59.4.

Kiprop said he was using the race as part of preparations for the Berlin Half Marathon set for April 2 in Germany.

“Competing with Kenyan athletes is good because they normally push you to the limit. This is also part of my preparations ahead of my race (Berlin Half Marathon) which is about two weeks away. I hope to also win in Berlin,” said Kiprop.

In the men’s 5.5km junior category, Mathew Kipkosgei won in 16:40.1 ahead of Linus Kipkemboi who clocked 16:54.2 while Titus Kiprotich was third in 16:59.0.

In the women’s 3.7km junior category, winner Janet Jepkoech clocked 12:38.01 ahead of Maurine Jepkoech who timed 12:41.0 while Martha Jelimo sealed the podium positions in 12:45.2.

The race was organised to celebrate 10 years since the institution received its charter to become a fully fledged university.

University of Eldoret Vice Chancellor Professor Teresa Akenga said they have been in the forefront to support upcoming athletes by providing a track which they can use for training.

“We encourage and nurture talents and it’s not in vain to support young athletes because in the end we have seen the results.