Anoca boosts Omanyala's preps with two-year scholarship

Seven more sportsmen and women all from athletics have benefited from the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca) scholarship grant of Sh19.32 million.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president, Paul Tergat disclosed that the two-year grant is to help the athletes prepare and participate at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The beneficiaries, who include the Africa champions Ferdinand Omanyala (100 metres) and Beatrice Chebet (5,000 metres) will get US$ 1,000 (Sh115,000) monthly each to help them secure proper coaching, training facilities, travelling, accommodation and medical care.

Tergat said the athletes qualified after they applied for funding from Anoca, who in turn vetted them from over 100 other applicants from the country and continent.

“Unlike other countries who had six slots, Kenya was privileged to get seven slots, which shows how the country is valued out there,” said Tergat when he unveiled the grant to the athletes at NOC-K offices in Nairobi.

Tergat, who was accompanied by Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei, NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku, who serves in the same capacity at Anoca, and NOC-K Athletes’ representative, Humphrey Kayange, said the grants were awarded in seven core sports specifically to athletes that are ranked in top 10 in the world.

However, Tergat noted that it’s only athletics that produced those who qualified leaving out boxing, judo, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling.

“We are living in exciting moments since we never had such luxuries. We are determined to open every door to see that our athletes are supported to achieve their full potential,” said Tergat, who sits in Anoca Athletes Committee.

Omanyala said that the grant will open a bigger picture for him and his colleagues. "It's a great opportunity and motivation to think ahead on how to prepare for Paris 2024, " said Omanyala as Chebet promised that they will put the grant into proper use.

Mutuku explained that the grants which will be wired directly to the athletes' accounts, will be reviewed after three months and urged the beneficiaries to exhibit high discipline.

Anoca’s grant comes two months after 11 sportsmen and women benefited from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Solidarity scholarships worth Sh 27 million.

The scholarships are to help athletes prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"These are grants from Anoca for potential medallists at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We expect you to maintain your top ranking in the world lest it be discontinued," Mutuku told the athletes.

The elated Tuwei commended NOC-K and Anoca for the initiative to develop sports in the continent and urged the athletes to use the grant for the intended purpose.

"Discipline has been the main issue in sports but I hope you won't let me down with all the beneficiaries coming from athletics. I expect seven medals from you starting at the world event on to the Commonwealth Games and 2024 Paris Olympics," said Tuwei.

List of scholarship beneficiaries