Man on a mission: Kipruto eyes glory in London Marathon

The 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships marathon bronze medallist, Amos Kipruto, will be seeking his first major title when he lines up for the London Marathon race on Sunday.

He has been on the podium at major marathons twice, but wants to bag top honours this time round.

Nation Sport tracked Kipruto at Nandi Hills in Nandi County where he was doing a long run of 36 kilometres.

Kipruto together with his training mates crisscrossed through tea plantations.

The London Marathon will be his second major marathon race this year after finishing second in Tokyo Marathon in March.

Freshly minted world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who clocked 2:01:09 at Berlin Marathon on Sunday, beat Kipruto in Tokyo.

“From Tokyo, I relaxed a bit. I intensified my training for London Marathon in the middle of Ma, and so everything has been going well. I have a good group behind me and my coach is also helping so much,” Kipruto said.

“Marathon is becoming tricky because competition is high. You need to prepare carefully so that you don’t burnout,” he explained.

Having competed in Tokyo Marathon twice and Berlin Marathon once, Kipruto is a man in a mission.

“It is a great honour for me to be given an opportunity to compete in London, and I don’t take it for granted. The reward that I can give it to myself is to run well in London and set the bar high,” he said.

In the elite athletes’ start list, Kipruto is the fourth fastest with a time of 2:03:13 behind Ethiopians Kenenisa Bekele, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew.