Alluring women’s 100m to start off NTV’s live broadcast

A potentially explosive women’s 100m will get the NTV live broadcast programme of the Kip Keino Classic underway this Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

The race that will pit two-time Olympics 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaican against Tokyo Olympics 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma of Namibia and American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson among others, will start at 4.04pm.

The women are likely to confront each other again in the 200m that will blast off at 5.22pm.

Eleven events of the main programme will broadcast live by NTV.

The women’s 100m and 200m will also feature another fast rising sprinting sensation from Namibia, Beatrice Masilingi, the Tokyo Olympics 200m finalist.

The men’s 100m will see Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala, Tokyo Olympic 200m silver medallist Fred Kerley and Kenneth Bednarek from the United States going head-to-head at 5.55pm.

Four-time world hammer throw champion Paweł Fajdek and Olympics champion Wojciech Nowicki, all from Poland, will once again bring their rivalry to Nairobi from 4.24pm.

Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk from Poland headlines the women's hammer throw event that will get underway at 2.20pm.

The Continental Tour Gold meet will start at 12.35pm on Saturday.

It will have 21 events -- nine Core, eight Discretionary and four National. Javelin throw will get the action going from 12.35pm.

Core events are men’s and women’s 100m, men’s and women’s 200m, men’s and women’s 3,000m steeplechase, men’s and women’s hammer throw and women’s high jump.

The Discretionary events are men’s javelin throw, men’s and women’s 800m, men’s and women’s 1,500m, men’s and women’s 5,000m and women’s 400m.

Men’s and women’s 400m hurdles, men’s 10,000m and men's 400m are in the National category.

Meanwhile, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, warmed up for the Nairobi meet with a 22.79 seconds time to finish second in women’s 200m of the MVP Velocity Fest 11 on Friday at National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica.