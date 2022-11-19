All set for Great Ethiopian Run

In Addis Ababa

More than 300 elite athletes will line up for the 22nd edition of the Sofi Malt Great Ethiopian Run International 10 kilometres road race in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Kenya’s Victor Kipruto and Victor Mutai will be making their maiden international appearance and have high hopes of a respectful finish in the race that has been dominated by local runners over the years.

“Ethiopian athletes are tough. I came to learn and do my best,” said Kipruto, a 5,000 metres runner who trains in Elgeyo Marakwet under the Ikaika Sports Management.

For his part, Kipruto who competes in 1,500m, said he is hoping for a good race.

Ethiopian Gemechu Dida is the men’s defending champion, while London Marathon champion Yalemzerf Yehualaw clinched the women’s title last year.

Race founder, Ethiopian athletics great Haile Gebrselassie, said many athletes have advanced their careers after taking part in the event.

Olympic marathon champion Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir and two-time Boston Marathon Moses Tanui were invited as the chief chief guests for Sunday’s race.