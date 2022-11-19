All set for Great Ethiopian Run

Haile Gebrselassie

Ethiopia's athletics legend Haile Gebrselassie chats with the Olympics marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on November 19, 2022 on the eve of the Sofi Malt Great Ethiopian Run International 10km road race to be held on Sunday. Jepchirchir is the guest of honour.

Photo credit: Bernard Rotich | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Race founder, Ethiopian athletics great Haile Gebrselassie, said many athletes have advanced their careers after taking part in the event.
  • Olympic marathon champion Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir and two-time Boston Marathon Moses Tanui were invited as the chief chief guests for Sunday’s race.

In Addis Ababa

More than 300 elite athletes will line up for the 22nd edition of the Sofi Malt Great Ethiopian Run International 10 kilometres road race in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Kenya’s Victor Kipruto and Victor Mutai will be making their maiden international appearance and have high hopes of a respectful finish in the race that has been dominated by local runners over the years.

Also Read

“Ethiopian athletes are tough. I came to learn and do my best,” said Kipruto, a 5,000 metres runner  who trains in Elgeyo Marakwet under the Ikaika Sports Management.

For his part, Kipruto who competes in 1,500m, said he is hoping for a good race.

Ethiopian Gemechu Dida is the men’s defending champion, while London Marathon champion Yalemzerf Yehualaw clinched the women’s title last year.

Race founder, Ethiopian athletics great Haile Gebrselassie, said many athletes have advanced their careers after taking part in the event.

Olympic marathon champion Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir and two-time Boston Marathon Moses Tanui were invited as the chief chief guests for Sunday’s race.


In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.