AK weekend meeting set for Gusii Stadium

The 5th Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting will be held at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County for the first time since 2015.

Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Mary Moraa is among top athletes who will be in action at the two-day event that begins on Friday.

Moraa told Nation Sport that she is looking forward to a good race.

“I will be competing in Kisii and I’m aiming to run a stadium record because there is a new tartan track in place, but the most important thing is to gauge myself as I prepare for World Athletics Championships,” said Moraa.

She is also getting ready to feature in the Diamond Leagues.

“Diamond League races really shape an athlete. You meet the cream of athletics including some runners who will be going to the World Athletics Championships in Hungary,” said Moraa, who trains in Ngong, Kajiado County.

Moraa started her athletics career at Mogonga High School in Kisii County, and she will be competing in front of her home fans.

More than 600 athletes are expected at the Kisii meet as a build up for the national trials where a team will be selected to represent Kenya at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 19-27.

Loice Morara from the Kenya Defence Forces who competes in the 100m and 200m, Mercy Oketch (400m), Maximilla Imali (100) Maureen Thomas (200m and 400m), George Manangoi (800m and 1,500m), Doreen Waka (100m and 200m), Julius Kogo (5,000m), Dennis Kamau (1,500m) are some of the athletes who are expected to compete.

AK South Nyanza chairman Peter Angwenyi said that preparations to host athletes are complete and some of the top coaches and officials will start arriving on Wednesday ahead of the two-day event.

The sixth and last weekend meet shall be held at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 28-29 which shall pave way for the counties weekend track and field meets.