AK vows to keep the fight against drug cheats alive

Athletics Kenya (AK) is concerned about the surge in doping cases among Kenyan athletes but remains confident that anti-doping systems are working full throttle.

In a statement released Tuesday evening from AK’s Riadha House, AK said they took great exception to the recent spate of doping offences involving Kenyan athletes.

“We note with deep regret that this year alone, up to 25 athletes have been banned for violating anti-doping rules and regulations,” said the statement.

However, AK said they are currently doing everything possible to unearth the perpetrators of the doping vice adding that they remain committed to playing their part to ensure doping is a thing of the past.

“We are fully co-operating with the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), World Athletics (WA) and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) in investigations,” said AK.

Stringent measures

AK noted that in the past week, they have undertaken a countrywide initiative to meet various coaches and athletes with the aim of equipping them with skills and knowledge that will aid in the fight against doping.

“In equal measure, we have also put in place stringent measures to prevent athletes from falling prey to unscrupulous coaches and managers. We want to ensure that our athletes are insulated from rogue agents and coaches,” said AK, who thanked the Sports Cabinet Secretary-designate, Ababu Namwamba, for undertaking to join the war against doping.