AK track and field season starts at Nyayo

Ferdinand Omanyala

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala trains at Kasarani on January 28. 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya settled second with 11 medals- five gold, two silver and four bronze- during the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships.
  • The country topped the medals standings at the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics  Championships held in Asaba, Nigeria with 19 medals; 11 gold, six silver, eight bronze.

The road to World Athletics Championships in Oregon and Birmingham Commonwealth Games due this year starts in earnest at the first Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend Meeting on Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.