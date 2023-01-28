AK outlines qualification pathway for World Championships

Athletics Kenya has announced a stringent qualification process for Kenyan athletes seeking to compete at this year's World Championships in Budapest, Hungary planned for August 19 to 27.

Athletes will only qualify for global events by competing at the national trials, national championships and Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour or any other international race recognised by World Athletics.

According to Athletics Kenya, these measures will ensure that only the right athletes will represent the country since Kenya is in Category A of doping offenders.

The qualifying window for the global event started in July last year and will end in July 31 for most of the events.

AK Youth Development Director Barnaba Korir said that athletes will have to wait and compete in the national events stating that weekend meets will only serve as build up events.

“The rules are getting tight for athletes in Kenya and we only have the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour on May 3, the national championships and the national trials for them to get qualification time here in Kenya.

“We shall be using the weekend meets that we have organised across the country as part of preparations and build up towards the said events where many athletes who might not get a chance to compete in other international races to qualify for the World Championships,” said Korir.

Meanwhile, athletes Friday converged for AK sprints, middle distance and field events build up competition at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

This is part of preparations for the first track and field weekend meet to be held in Kisumu on February 10-11.

Africa 4x100m gold medalist Dan Kiviasi competed in the 100m race where he emerged second clocking 10.6. Moses Wasike won in 10.5 while Hesbon Ochieng settled for third position in 10.8.

“The buildup event is good for us sprinters because we have been out of competition for a long period,” said Kiviasi.

In the 200m women’s final race, Damaris Mutunga won in 24.4 ahead of Beatrice Machoka who clocked 25.3 while Eunice Kadogo settled for third in 25.5.

In the men’s 800m race, Duncan Kengere crossed the line in 1:49.2 ahead of Haron Kemei who timed 1:49.8 while Francis Leshoo sealed the podium positions in 1:50.1.

Maximila Imali bagged victory in the women's 100m race clocking 11.7 with Monica Safania (11.9) and Eunice Kadogo coming in second and third positions respectively.