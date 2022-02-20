AK calls on Kisumu gov't to clear Kachok dumpsite

Kachok dumpsite Kisumu

Kachok dumpsite in Kisumu which has for a long time been an eyesore to the city dwellers. Athletics Kenya (AK) has appealed to Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's led administration in Kisumu County to fulfill its promise of clearing the Kachok dumpsite for the sake of athletes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While work at Siaya County Stadium stalled several months ago, construction is still ongoing at Homa Bay Stadium, but at a very slow pace.
  • Plans by Kisumu County government to reconstruct Moi Stadium were halted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over graft.

Athletics Kenya (AK) has appealed to Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's led administration in Kisumu County to fulfill its promise of clearing the Kachok dumpsite for the sake of athletes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.