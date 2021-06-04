Africa Athletics Championship in doubt after hosts pull out

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19 said that the country isn’t ready to host the event after careful deliberation
  • This is the second country to express their inability to stage the event owing to Covid-19 challenges after Algeria that was to host the event on June 1-5
  • Kenya topped the medal standings with 19 medals; 11 gold, six silver and two bronze during the 2018 African Senior Championships held at Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Nigeria

Nigeria has backed out of hosting the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships planned from June 24 to 28 in Lagos, Nigeria.

