AK to name team for Africa Senior Championships

Elias Ngeny from Kaptagat crosses the finishing line to win the men's 800 metres race

Elias Ngeny from Kaptagat crosses the finishing line to win the men's 800 metres race at the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials at Nyayo Stadium on May 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AK president Jack Tuwei disclosed that with no trials being held to pick the team, the selectors committee headed by coach Julius Kirwa will now pick the team based on performances from events that have so far been staged
  • The national trials to pick the team for the continental event were planned from May 27 to 29 at the Nyayo National Stadium but the event was converted to Olympics pre-trials
  • Tuwei disclosed that they would not have turned the Tokyo Olympic trials to continental trials since the new venue for the continental event was announced late


Athletics Kenya (AK) will this week select Team Kenya for the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships planned from June 24 to 28 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Sergio Aguero joins Barcelona

  2. Copa America 2021 moved to Brazil

  3. Prisons cage defending champs Ulinzi in netball league opener

  4. Cazoo Epsom Derby gathering steam for Saturday

  5. 10-man Gor Mahia hit Wazito in Utalii thriller

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.