800m ace Rotich looks for impetus in Gaborone meet

Olympic 800m silver medallist Ferguson Rotich will use the Gaborone International Meet on Saturday to prepare for the Absa Kip Keino Classic due for May 7 at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

Rotich skipped the Athletics Kenya National Championships that ended on Thursday at the MISC so to fine-tune for the Gaborone International that is a World Athletics Continental Bronze Tour event.

“Tell my rivals that I will be back to recapture my Kip Keino Classic title,” warned the 32-year-old, who leaves the country today for the southern Africa country.

Rotich, who claimed bronze in 800m during the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, won the two-lap race of the inaugural Kip Keino Classic on October 3, 2020 but finished fifth during the second edition on September 18 last year.

“I wasn’t feeling well after but I just had to compete at home and show support for the event,” said Rotich, who will be competing for the first time since last year’s Kip Keino Classic.

“I have prepared well and I’m still working on my finishing speed and endurance. I want to know when and where to attack during the race,” said Rotich, adding that he was looking forward to posting good results in Gaborone and Nairobi.

Rotich will face home athlete, Commonwealth Games 800m champion, Amos Nijel in the men's 800m race at the Gaborone meeting.

Rotich said he was happy with his consistency, having claimed bronze at the 2019 Doha world championships followed by silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “I like the graph. It’s a smooth sail for me and I hope for better tidings this year,” said Rotich.

Besides the Kip Keino Classic, Rotich will is looking forward to competing in Doha and Birmingham legs of the Diamond leagues on May 13 and May 21 respectively.

Rotich’s obvious big goal is to make a return at the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games and fight for honours.

The world event will be held from July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States, and will be followed by the “Club” Games on July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.