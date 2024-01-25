50 students receive scholarships from KCB

Fifty junior athletes from across 12 athletics-rich counties were the first beneficiaries of the KCB Foundation student-athlete scholarship program launched on Thursday in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The foundation targeted students from humble backgrounds, who scored 260 marks and above in their 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

The athletes also had to undergo a time trials competition held at the Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County where each student was required to attain specific times in their respective events.

Those who sailed through were then placed in different schools in the North Rift region known for nurturing and producing top athletes.

Transcend Talent Academy based in Cherang'any, rans Nzoia County, which was founded by former Boston Marathon champion Wesley Korir, took the lion's share of the beneficiaries with 25 students lined up to join the school.

"We want to encourage corporates to walk with athletes through their struggles, gone are the days of waiting for athletes to succeed before you start supporting them. We thank KCB Foundation for pledging to walk with these young athletes through their pain," said Wesley Korir during the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday in Eldoret.

Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon said the move was a seed of hope to the young female athletes.

"Standing here I see myself in these young boys and girls. I started my career when I was about their age, and it is through acts of kindness from well wishers that I stand before you as double world record holder, Double Olympic champion, and multiple world champion," Kipyegon.

Two-time Olympic marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge encouraged young athletes to take advantage of the program to progress their talents.

"This is a lifetime opportunity, please take it and run with it, and don't let anyone distract you. When setting off for a journey don't take advice from someone who has never left his home, so let no one tell you to drop from school because you are talented, instead use education to propel your talent," advised Kipchoge.

Other athletes who attended the event include World 800m record holder David Rudisha, Two time Olympic 3000m Steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi, former women's marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, former Olympic 5000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot, World 10km Women record holder Agnes Ng'etich, Kenyan-born US athlete Paul Chelimo, former world 5000m champion Mercy Cherono among others.

Top athletics coaches led by Patrick Sang and Erick Kimaiyo were also present.

Kenya Commercial Bank's Managing Director, Anastacia Kimtai affirmed the foundation's support to the students.

"As KCB we believe that students should never have to choose between school and running, we want them to shine in both," said Mutai.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba lauded the foundation for supporting the young athletes.

"I went to the University in the United States of America through a scholarship program and therefore I know how it feels for someone to support your dream, this program has touched many lives and we will continue to support you," said Namwamba.

Elgeyo Marakwet based, St Francis Kimuron, known for nurturing top athletics talents like Rudisha, is one of the schools that will be taking in some of the student athletes. Other schools are St. Patrick's Iten and Sing'ore Girls.