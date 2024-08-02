1,500m trio through, final hurrah for ‘Malkia Strikers’ as Maria takes dip in the pool

The eagerly-awaited Paris 2024 track and field programme started on Saturday with the Kenyan trio of Timothy Cheruiyot, Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot and Brian Komen all sailing through, unscathed, into the semi-finals of the 1,500 metres.

Two-time Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon, world 10,000m record holder Beatrice Chebet and compatriot Margaret Chelimo were also expected to coast into the 5,000m final later last night alongside Vivian Chebet, world champion Mary Moraa and Lilian Odira in the 800m in the evening programme before the show-stopper men’s 10,000m final that closed last night’s action.

While world 1,500m record holder Kipyegon is doing a 1,500m-5,000m double, Chebet will double up in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

The petit star from Londiani in Kericho County boasts the sixth fastest time of the season (14 minutes, 26.98 seconds) in the 5,000m from the Doha Diamond League meet in May and holds the world record at 28 minutes, 54.14 seconds from this year’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, USA, also in May.

Only Ethiopians Tsigie Gebrselama (14:18.76), Ejgayehu Taye (14:18.92), Freweyni Hailu (14:20.61) and Aynadis Mebratu (14:22.76) have run faster that Chebet in the shorter distance this year.

The women’s 10,000m final was due to be run on Friday night.

Kenya was also lined up last night in the 4x400m mixed relay.

Away in the pool on Saturday, Kenya’s Maria Brunlehner is in action in the 50 metres freestyle from 11.16am (12.16pm Kenyan time) at the Paris la Defence Arena while “Malkia Strikers” are looking to end their campaign here on a high with their final group match against Japan from 1pm local time (2pm Kenyan time) at the South Paris Arena courts.

The 10-time Africa champions are already eliminated after straight sets losses to Brazil and Poland and coach Japheth Munala’s girls will be playing for pride against “Nippon.”

On Friday, it was a royal procession for the Kenyan trio in the 1,500m in the morning programme at the Stade de France, with debutant Kipkorir mentioning a few challenges including the usual pushing and shoving in the pack.

“There were many challenges…. The pace was slow so there was a lot of pushing and tripping but I’m proud to have made it to the semi-final said.

“It’s a proud moment for me… I thank God that I’m in the semi-final. I wanted to make sure I was in the top five and ensure qualification.

“We will now go, sit down and plan how to run the semi-finals and if we make it to the final, we will plan with our coaches.

“Timothy has more experience and we shall be relying on him for advise and tips on how we will run. He has run for long and is never selfish with tips and information and that is why we call him ‘uncle.’

“Anybody can win that race… it could be a slow race.”

Timothy was the fastest among the Kenyans in qualifying with a time of three minutes, 35.39 seconds with Reynold and Komen timed at 3:37.12 and 3:36.31, respectively.