Cheruiyot leads Kenyans in qualifying for Olympics 1,500m semis 

The 2019 world champion, Timothy Cheruiyot, led his fellow Kenyans Brian Komen and Reynold Cheruiyot in qualifying for the semi-finals of men’s 1,500 metres race at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.



African Games 1,500m champion Komen was the first Kenyan runner to qualify for the semi-finals after timing three minutes and 36.31 seconds to finish second in the first heat won by Briton Josh Kerr

in 3:35.83 as Norwegian Narve Gilje Nordas closed the top-three bracket after he clocked 3:36.41.



The top-three runners with the best times this year in the four-lap race are Norwegian Jakob Ingebritsen (3:26.73), Timothy Cheruiyot (3:26.71) and Komen (3:28.80).