Cheruiyot leads Kenyans in qualifying for Olympics 1,500m semis 

African Games 1,500m champion Brian Komen (second, left) competes in the first heat of men's 1,500 metres race on Friday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan/ Nation Media Group

The 2019 world champion, Timothy Cheruiyot, led his fellow Kenyans Brian Komen and Reynold Cheruiyot in qualifying for the semi-finals of men’s 1,500 metres race at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.
 
African Games 1,500m champion Komen was the first Kenyan runner to qualify for the semi-finals after timing three minutes and 36.31 seconds to finish second in the first heat won by Briton Josh Kerr
in 3:35.83 as Norwegian Narve Gilje Nordas closed the top-three bracket after he clocked 3:36.41. 
 
The top-three runners with the best times this year in the four-lap race are Norwegian Jakob Ingebritsen (3:26.73), Timothy Cheruiyot (3:26.71) and Komen (3:28.80).

The 2019 world champion, Timothy Cheruiyot competes in the second heat of men's 1,500 metres race on Friday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Cheruiyot led his fellow Kenyans Brian Komen and Reynold Cheruiyot in qualifying for the semi-finals of men’s 1,500 metres race at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan/ Nation Media Group


 
The 2019 world champion Cheruiyot, who is a five-time Diamond League Final winner, qualified from Heat 2 after finishing fifth in 3:35.39 behind Ethiopian Ermias Girma (3:35.21), American Cole Hocker (3:35.27), Italian Pietro Arese (3:35.30) and Dutchman Niels Laros (3:35.38). 
 
Cheruiyot,28, won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
 
Reigning World Athletics Under-20 Championships winner, 19-year-old Reynold Cheruiyot of Kenya, qualified for the semi-finals after coming fourth in 3:37.12, behind Dutchman Stefan Nillessen (3:36.77), American Hobbs Kessler (3:36.87) and reining Olympic champion Ingebritsen (3:37.04). 
 
The semi-final races will take place on Sunday night. 
 

