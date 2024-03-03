Kipruto: Newborn baby spurred me to Tokyo win

Newly-crowned Tokyo Marathon champion, Benson Kipruto, has dedicated his win to his second born child who was born just hours before he competed in the prestigious World Majors Marathon race.

Kipruto, who led a podium sweep for Kenya in men’s race, crossed the line in a course record of two hours, two minutes and 16 seconds, beating the previous mark of 2:02:40 set by Eliud Kipchoge in 2022.

Kaptagat-based Timothy Kiplagat came in second clocking 2:02:55, followed by his compatriot Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich in third place after running in 2:04:18.

Bethwel Kibet (2:06:26), Simon Kariuki (2:06:29) and Eliud Kipchoge (2:06:50) finished sixth, eighth and 10th respectively. For his effort, Kipruto took home 11,000,000 Japanese Yen (approximately Sh10,692,650).

On Sunday, he told Nation Sport on phone from Tokyo that he had reaped double blessing after he was informed that his daughter had been born on Thursday, just two days after the athlete had arrived at the Japanese capital.

“I dedicate my win today to my second-born daughter Kayler Chebet Ruto who was born on Thursday. She gave me motivation to run well and to win the title. I’m so happy to have won the race,” Kipruto, who trains under the 2Running Athletics Club in Kapsabet, Nandi County, said.

Kipruto attributed his victory to good training and early preparation, adding that it took him three months of serious training to prepare for the race.

“I have a strong support system and one of the best coaches in Claudio Berardelli who has been so supportive in my career. Self-discipline has always been my focus in all that I do. My physiotherapist Shadrack Kochong who accompanied me to the race has also been doing some good work and that is why I managed to compete well,” he added.

Kipruto, who finished second behind the late Kelvin Kiptum at the 2023 Chicago Marathon, also said that his main target in any race is normally to finish on the podium, and he is happy with his performances in the races he has competed in over the last three years.

His career started in 2016 with a second-place finish in Athens Classic Marathon in 2:13;24, and improved his performance with time, eventually earning invitations to the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors.

He debuted in the 2019 Boston Marathon, finishing 10th and followed it up with seventh place at the 2020 London Marathon, and victory in 2021 Boston Marathon.

In 2022, he again competed in the Boston Marathon, finishing third in a race won by his compatriot and training mate Evans Chebet. He later won Chicago Marathon the same year.

Last year, he started his season with a third place finish at the Boston Marathon won by his training mate Evans Chebet. He came second in Chicago Marathon behind Kiptum who broke the world record in the race.

“It has been a long journey but I’m happy with my progress. Given a chance to represent Kenya at the Olympic Games, I will be happy and work hard towards attaining the best,” said Kipruto who will be celebrating his 33rd birthday on March 17.