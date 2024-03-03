Chepkoech wins Kenya's first medal in Glasgow

Former 3,000metres steeplechase world champion, Beatrice Chepkoech, struck her first indoor silverware, winning bronze in women’s 3,000m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships that were to end last night in Glasgow, Scotland.

At the same time, Kenya’s 4x400m men’s team broke the African indoor record on their way to the final that was due for Sunday night at the Commonwealth Arena.

Chepkoech, the 3,000metres steeplechase world record-holder, set a new national record when she clocked eight minutes and 22.68 seconds to finish third as surprise package Elle St. Pierre from the United States of America won in a North American and championship record of 8:20.87.

The shrewd St. Pierre kept herself at the back of the group of four runners who broke away from the main field by the halfway point.

St. Pierre waited until the final bend to blast past Ethiopia’s world indoor 1,500m champion and outdoor 10,000m champion Gudaf Tsegay to win.

Tsegay, the outdoor world 5,000m record-holder took silver in 8:21.13, with Chepkoech going for bronze and in the process broke Hellen Obiri’s previous national record of 8:29.41 set during the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix in 2017 in Britain.

Chepkoech’s compatriot, Teresiah Gateri, the 2021 world under-20 3,000m outdoor champion, settled ninth in 8:38.96.

“It was a tough race but I am happy to start the season this early with a world medal…it’s not that easy,” said Chepkoech. “Championships are interesting with surprises abound. Nobody expected St. Pierre to win.”

Chepkoech now turns her focus to the African Games trials starting Tuesday for two days at the Nyayo National Stadium. “I am praying that the 5,000m race final is held on the final day to give me a chance,” said Chepkoech, who arrives in the country on Tuesday.

It was Kenya’s first medal at the championships with Ferdinand Omanyala having settled fourth in the 60m final on Friday night.

The 2022 world indoor bronze medallist Noah Kibet and compatriot Collins Kipruto fell in their respective 800m preliminaries alongside Naomi Korir in women’s 800m.

However, Kenya’s only other surviving athlete on the last day in the championships was Vivian Chebet, who was to battle in the women’s 800m final. Kenya has yet to win the event since Pamela Jelimo in 2012.

World 800m outdoor 1,500m champion, Josh Kerr won men’s 3,000m at the world indoor in 7:42.98, beating American Yared Nuguse, who came through to snatch silver in 7:43.59, as Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega faded to third in 7:43.64.

Kerr has become the first British man to win the world indoor 3,000m title and only the third Scottish athlete to strike world indoor gold in any event.

Kenya’s quartet of Wiseman Were, Zablon Ekwam, Kelvin Tauta and Boniface Mweresa finished third in the first semi-final of the 4x400m race in 3:06.96 to qualify for the final.

The Kenyans' exploits saw them beat the previous Africa record of 3:07.95 set a decade ago by Nigeria's Tobi Ogunmola, Noah Akwu, Salihu Isah and Cristian Morton during the 2014 World Indoor Championships in Sopot, Poland.

The USA and defending champions Belgium timed 3:05.56 and 3:06.27 respectively to finish first and second in the heat respectively as world bronze medallists, the Netherlands won the second semi-final heat in 3:06.47 followed by Portugal (3:06:57) and Poland (3:06:74).