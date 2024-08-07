Kibiwot wins 3,000m steeplechase bronze, Bakkali retains title

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali retained his Olympic men's 3,000 metres steeplechase title on Wednesday as American Kenneth Rooks took silver and Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot claimed bronze.

El Bakkali held his arms out wide as he crossed the finish in eight minutes 6.05 seconds to become the first back-to-back winner of the event since Finland's Volmari Iso-Hollo in 1932 and 1936.

World record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia tripped over a barrier on the last lap and landed hard on the track, lying motionless long after the race had finished before medical staff carried him off on a stretcher.

Simon Kiprop Koech came in seventh position after timing a season's best time of 8:09.26, while Amos Serem finished in 14th position after clocking 8:19.74.