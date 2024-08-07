Kenyan trio sail through to 5,000m final

Three Kenyans on Wednesday booked their slots in the men's 5,000m final at the Paris Olympic Games in France.

World bronze medalist Jacob Krop and Edwin Kurgat competing in the first heat sailed through after finishing in fourth and fifth positions in a race full of high drama with athletes still stuck together when the bell rung for the final lap.

Krop clocked 14:08.73, while the US-based Kurgat timed 14:08.76 in the race won by Norway’s Narve Gilje Nordas, who clocked 14:08.16.

In the second heat, Ronald Kwemoi, the national trials champion, sailed through after emerging in sixth position with a time of 13:52.51.

Jimmy Gressier of France (left), Jacob Krop (centre) and Edwin Kurgat of Kenya in action during the Men's 5000m Round 1 at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 07, 2024

Photo credit: Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters

Since the inception of the Olympics, Kenya has bagged one gold medal in the distance through John Ngugi at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea.

Legendary Kipchoge Keino and Naftali Temu bagged silver and bronze medals respectively at the Mexico City games in 1968.

At the 1992 Games in Barcelona, Paul Bitok settled for silver, before a repeat performance at the 1996 Atlanta games in USA.