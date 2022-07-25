Ambitious KPA going for the kill in volleyball playoffs

Dependable Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) setter Elijah Bosire believes that the team has got its act together and is ready to win the elusive men’s league title.

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs, which will determine the winner, serve off this Friday to Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

The teams that emerged top four at the end of the regular season; defending champions General Service Unit (GSU), KPA, the 2016 champions Kenya Prisons and newcomers Trailblazers will battle it out in the play-offs.

The first two teams at the end of the three-day event will book automatic tickets to next year’s African Clubs Championships.

Bosire, a twin brother of Nairobi Prisons and former national team setter Florence Bosire and also a sibling of Kenya Prisons’ libero Charles Bosire, said that they have played second fiddle to GSU and Prisons for a long time and things should change this time round.

He said that the team has had inexperienced players and this might have cost them the title, but remained optimistic that they have now come of age to bag their first title this season.

“In the regular season we had a good run and finished second with the same points as GSU but we had an inferior set ratio. But the fact that we defeated GSU 3-0 in our last encounter is an indication that we are a good side and therefore we will go full throttle and, hopefully, we finally win the title,” he said.

“Our participation in the African Clubs Championships early this year did us a lot of good. The players now believe in themselves unlike in previous seasons where most of them were naïve with zero exposure.”

KPA defeated hosts Olympique de Kelibia 3-2 (20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20 and 15-10) to finish fifth during the 2022 African Club Championships in Tunisia in May. The team made its debut at the continental tournament in 2021.

The coastal side arrived in Nairobi on Sunday night and began training Monday at Nyayo Stadium ahead of the competition.

KPA begin their title campaign against newbies Trailblazers on Friday.

“The game will dictate a lot of things. But it’s always good to begin any championship on a winning note as that gives you an edge over other teams,” said Bosire.

GSU led the standings with 40 points, same as KPA, although the former has a better set ratio.