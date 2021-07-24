Algerian judoka sent home for Israeli snub

Judoka

Police officers stand outside the Olympic Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Behrouz Mehri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nourine was set to face Sudan's Mohamed Abdalrasool on Monday in his first bout, with a possible second round showdown against Israeli Tohar Butbul in the men's 73kg division
  • On Saturday, the International Judo Federation's (IJF) executive committee announced they had temporarily suspended Nourine and Benikhlef
  • It is not the first time Nourine has pulled out to avoid facing an Israeli opponent, after a similar move at the 2019 world championships, also in Tokyo

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.