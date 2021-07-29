18 athletes barred from Olympics over drug-test standards

Kenya's Moitalel Mpoke on his way to victory in 400m hurdles during the the Southn Eastern Conference Outdoor Championships on May ,2021 at the E.B. Cushing Stadium in Texas, USA.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The AIU said that two athletes from Kenya were replaced by the national federation prior to being submitted for entry.
  • Other countries with athletes barred from the games included Belarus (three athletes), Ethiopia (one), Kenya (two), Morocco (one) and Ukraine (three).

Tokyo

