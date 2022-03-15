12 teams set for beach volleyball African Commonwealth qualifiers

Brackcidise Agala

Kenya Prisons player Brackcidise Agala stretches for the ball during the third Leg of the Kenya beach Tour at the New Big Tree in Mombasa county on February 27, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The men’s team is composed of Ibrahim Oduori, James Mwaniki, Wilfred Kimutai, Donald Mchete, Elphas Makuto and Jairus Jepkosgei.
  • The team is training under the stewardship of Patrick  Owino. The women’s team comprises of Olympians Brackcidise Agala and Gaudencia Makokha, Phoscah Kasisi, Yvonne Wavinya and Kenya Pipeline duo of Naomi Too and Veronica Adhiambo.

Twelve countries have confirmed participation in the forthcoming beach volleyball African Commonwealth Games qualifiers set for later this month in Accra, Ghana.

