12 teams set for beach volleyball African Commonwealth qualifiers

Twelve countries have confirmed participation in the forthcoming beach volleyball African Commonwealth Games qualifiers set for later this month in Accra, Ghana.

South Africa, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Nigeria, Gambia and the hosts are among the teams that will compete in the March 24-29 event.

Others are Zambia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, Mozambique and Botswana.

Only the top nation in each gender will proceed to the July 29 to August Games in Birmingham.

In the meantime, Kenya men and women’s provisional squads have intensified training at the Azul Margerita hotel in Mombasa.

The men’s team is composed of Ibrahim Oduori, James Mwaniki, Wilfred Kimutai, Donald Mchete, Elphas Makuto and Jairus Jepkosgei.

The team is training under the stewardship of Patrick Owino. The women’s team comprises of Olympians Brackcidise Agala and Gaudencia Makokha, Phoscah Kasisi, Yvonne Wavinya and Kenya Pipeline duo of Naomi Too and Veronica Adhiambo.

Former national team setter and Kenya Prisons women's team coach Salome Wanjala is in charge of the team.

Two pairs in each gender are scheduled to depart to Ghana on Sunday.

Head of delegation Ben Juma said the coaches are spoilt for choice when they name the traveling teams.

“I attended the team’s training sessions on Monday and I was impressed.The players have been here for over a week now and the weather condition is good. We have also received overwhelming support from the government and I hope the players will return the favour and qualify for the games,” said Juma, who is also the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Secretary General.

Juma is optimistic that Mwaniki will recover in time for the competition.

Mwaniki suffered a shoulder injury during the third leg of the KVF circuit that was played in Mombasa last month.

“Kenya Ports Authority physiotherapist has been attending to him and the injury is not bad and I guess he will be fit,” he added.